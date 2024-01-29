POLL-Gold primed to hit new highs in 2024 as rate cuts loom

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee and Ashitha Shivaprasad

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their 2024gold marketforecasts, anticipating uncertainty about the economy and U.S. interest cuts will drive record prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Gold prices XAU= hit a record $2,135.40 in December and have held above the $2,000 per ounce psychological level so far this year. In 2023, they gained 13% in 2023, making it the precious metal's best year since 2020.

The poll of 38 analysts and traders delivered a median forecast for gold at $2,053.50 a troy ounce for this year, with $2,025 forecast for the first quarter and $2,050 for the second quarter.

Three months ago, a similar Reuters poll predicted prices would average $1,986.50 in 2024. PREC/POLL

"If the tempo of lowering interest rates rises in the second half of 2024, chances are quite high that we will see a new record high in gold prices," Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW, said.

Economists believe the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until the second quarter before cutting interest rates, according to a separate Reuters poll.

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to invest during times of financial and economic uncertainty but, as it yields no interest, it tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.

Analysts also said the ongoing Middle-East conflict, elections in major economies, central bank buying and a likely recovery in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) should increase the appeal of gold.

Independent analyst Ross Norman said the potential changes in political landscape amounted to "just another uncertainty upon which it (gold) thrives".

For silver XAG=, the poll forecast median prices of $24.94 per ounce in 2024, from $24.85 estimated in the previous poll. COMMODS-SILVER

Silver is set to benefit from gold's performance but China's demand recovery and market stocks are likely to determine price action, analysts said.

"While silver's supply and demand balance looks set to tighten in 2024, plentiful above ground stocks are likely to limit sharp upside risk," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee, Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Polina Devitt in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

