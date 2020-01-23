POLL-Global economy snapback to prove elusive despite market joy

A significant global upturn will remain elusive this year as many economies still face an array of daunting risks, despite improved sentiment from an initial U.S.-China trade deal and ebullience in financial markets, Reuters polls showed.
