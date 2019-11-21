POLL-Ghana central bank to cut rates in days; Kenya and Nigeria next year

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The central bank of Ghana will cut its main interest rate again on Monday, but its peers in Nigeria and Kenya will wait until next year before catching up with much of the world in easing monetary policy, a Reuters poll found.

Monetary policy has been muddied in Nigeria by the country's multiple exchange rates, and in Kenya by interest rate limits brought in for commercial lenders by the government in a bid to cut the cost of private-sector credit - a problem for the continent's growing population.

In a poll taken in the past week, Kenya was expected to keep its benchmark rate steady at 9.0% on Friday and Nigeria was seen sticking to its rate of 13.5% on Nov. 26.

Ghana's central bank was expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to 15.75% on Monday.

Ghana had one of the highest interest rates in the world for a country in a debt crisis - although nothing close to the levels of Argentina, Venezuela or Zimbabwe - but has cut rates by 1,000 basis points in just over three years.

Nigeria has only cut rates by 50 basis points in that period and is not expected to cut again until after June. Kenya has lowered rates by 250 basis points since 2016 and is expected to cut 50 basis points off its rate in January or March, the poll found.

But those still-high rates, like in other parts of the continent, may stifle the economic growth necessary to drive the job market expansion needed for Africa's growing population.

Kenya's parliament agreed last week to ditch an interest rate limit introduced in 2016 to curb high borrowing costs. The cap has been blamed for choking business activity and economic growth.

"The recent removal of an interest rate cap on commercial lending rates would almost certainly boost private sector credit," said Rafiq Raji, managing director at Macroafricaintel in Lagos.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge told Reuters this month the scrapping of a cap on banks' lending rates has removed one of the concerns the central bank had about cutting interest rates, adding that policy direction was "clear".

Raji said an increase in wealth was ultimately what would boost appetites for borrowing and lending.

In addition, Kenya has made huge strides in technology, and a mobile phone-based money platform has given access to a largely untapped banking market. That is also spreading to the rest of East Africa.

Private sector credit is already at a much more mature level in South Africa, but there too GDP growth is lagging as the number of young people with no work increases.

The Reuters poll suggested governments needed to take steps to increase GDP per capita and limit expensive external borrowing to improve private sector lending.

(Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

