POLL-German house prices to flatline next year as cost of living soars

By Jonathan Cable

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German home prices will increase less than previously expected this year and barely rise in 2023 as a deepening cost of living crisis in Europe's largest economy shuts the door on a buoyant market, a Reuters poll found.

Consumer price inflation in the country hit a near 50-year high of 8.8% this month, official data showed on Tuesday, and is likely to rise higher on soaring energy costs.

More expensive bills mean consumer sentiment is projected to hit a record low in September for the third month in a row.

Those bumper price rises come as the European Central Bank is just getting started raising interest rates, making it more expensive in coming months for homebuyers who need to borrow money to finance purchases.

Average German house prices were expected to rise 5.5% this year and 0.5% in 2023, according to the Aug. 12-29 poll of 12 market experts, down from 7.0% and 3.0% predicted in a May poll.

"Price growth will slow significantly over the next few years and price contraction in some quarters is also possible," said Carsten Brzeski at ING.

"The reason for this is the increased cost of financing, which in combination with high inflation is reducing affordability."

Late to a wave of policy tightening compared with many of its peers, the ECB is expected to continue raising interest rates as it battles to contain rocketing inflation.

Asked to rate the level of house prices - where 1 is extremely cheap and 10 is extremely expensive - survey respondents gave a median of 8. Forecasts ranged from 5 to 9.

In response to another question about how much prices would need to fall to make them fairly valued the median answer was 15% - a drop only one respondent had in their base case scenario over the next few years.

"It will be quite a while before house prices are fairly valued, if it happens at all," Brzeski said.

"A lack of supply, which could dry up completely, especially in the new building segment, due to high construction and raw material costs, as well as the shift towards energy-efficient housing, is likely to keep prices at relatively high levels in the medium term."

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; polling by Milounee Purohit, Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Ross Finley and Ed Osmond)

