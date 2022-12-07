POLL-Forint gains next year not enough to erase tough 2022

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint should gradually firm and strengthen past the 400 level in a year as analysts expect a deal to unleash European Union funds, but the high cost of energy imports will continue to weigh, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The forint EURHUF= is seen gaining 4.1% to 397.27 per euro over the next 12 months from Monday's close, making it the biggest riser among central European currencies in the poll.

That gain, though, will not be enough to recoup losses suffered in 2022, when it started the year on the strong side of 370 per euro but has gone on to lose over 10% since.

Besides the impacts of a slowing economy and soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the forint has also faced pressure from lengthy negotiations between Budapest and the European Union over funds locked in a rule-of-law dispute.

"The forint will still be under pressure next year as the unlocking of EU funds could last until the first or second quarter," Zoltan Varga of brokerage Equilor said.

"Energy imports will still require a lot of foreign currency and soaring inflation will force the central bank to keep rates high."

The forint hit a record low 434.4 per euro in October but has recovered since the central bank introduced a quick deposit tool with an 18% interest rate.

Currency sluggishness is seen around central Europe in the coming year.

UniCredit said economies in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland will face slowdowns in 2023 and banks will limit any moves to further tighten policy.

"We expect all these (CEE-3) currencies to depreciate due to terms-of-trade shocks and as the inflow of FDI and EU funds will be insufficient to cover the large current account deficits," it said.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was seen at 4.65 to the euro in 12 months, 1.4% stronger than Monday's close. The Czech crown EURCZK=, kept stable by the central bank's currency interventions, was expected to weaken 0.6% to 24.45 per euro.

Analysts said Romania's leu EURRON= would weaken 3.0% over the next year, to 5.07 to the euro.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie)

