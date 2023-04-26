POLL-Egypt's economy seen growing 4% this fiscal year as currency weakens

By Patrick Werr

CAIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy will grow 4.0% this fiscal year and 4.5% next even as it endures a continuing depreciation in its currency, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, in line with a government forecast for the current year.

Those troubles pushed Egypt to seek a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package from the International Monetary Fund that was signed in December.

"The Egyptian economy is currently in the midst of some turbulence, with a very uncertain outlook," with inflationary pressure, a drop in household purchasing power and a slowdown in major infrastructure programmes dragging down growth, BNP Paribas said in a note.

Egypt's annual inflation soared to 32.7% in March, just short of its highest on record six years earlier, official data showed this month.

A spike in inflation followed a prolonged shortage of foreign currency, a series of devaluations starting in March 2022 and continuing delays in getting imports into the country.

The Egyptian pound would weaken to 34.00 per dollar by end-December 2023, to 35.00 by end-December 2024 and 35.07 a year later, economists forecast.

Having left the currency unchanged since March 9 at about 30.90 to the dollar despite a promise to the IMF, the central bank said it would allow supply and demand determine its price. In the year before it had allowed the currency to fall by half.

Currently at 19.25%, the overnight lending rate, was expected to rise to 19.75% by end-June before declining to 18.25% the following year and 13.75% the year after, the poll found.

(Writing by Patrick Werr; Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Alex Richardson)

