POLL-Egypt seen leaving interest rates unchanged on Thursday

CAIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank is expected to keep its overnight interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday, despite inflation hitting successive all-time highs in each of the last three months, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

At its last meeting on Aug. 3, the MPC in a surprise move raised rates by 100 basis points, saying it sought to contain inflationary pressures and anchor inflation expectations.

Headline inflation quickened to a record 37.4% in August after having also hit all-time highs in each of the previous two months. Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.6% in August, down from 1.9% in July and 2.08% in June.

"The main reasons behind holding rates steady are that the latest inflation rates came last month less than expected, and the exchange rate is stable, whether in the official or parallel market," said Zilla Capital economist Aya Zohair.

The Egyptian pound has been fixed at about 30.9 to the dollar since March, while in recent months has been trading at around 40.0 on the black market.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, expected to run for re-election by early next year, appeared to rule out a currency devaluation in remarks made in June, saying such a move could be harmful to national security and to Egyptian citizens.

With interest rates running substantially below inflation, an eventual rate hike seems almost certain, some analysts said.

"Even if they hold this time, we expect further hikes. The hiking cycle is not over yet," said Sara Saada of CI Capital.

