POLL-Egypt seen keeping interest rates steady as IMF talks continue

Egypt interest poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=EGINTR%3DECI

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank is expected to leave overnight interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, according to a poll of analysts, who are on tenterhooks awaiting the outcome of talks with an International Monetary Fund team now in Cairo.

The IMF team arrived nearly two weeks ago to revive a $3 billion agreement that has lain dormant since it was signed in December 2022, after Egypt did not fulfil a commitment to allow its currency to respond to market forces.

Reviving the accord is believed to hinge largely around how far and how fast Egypt might devalue.

One dollar, officially fixed at 30.85 pounds since March, bought about 68 pounds on the black market on Monday. Any devaluation is likely to go hand-in-hand with a steep increase in interest rates, analysts said.

The median forecast in a poll of 16 analysts is for the central bank to hold its deposit rate steady at 19.25% and lending rate at 20.25% when the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE's) regular monetary policy committee (MPC) meets. Six analysts expected a hike of between 100 and 300 basis points (bps).

"The MPC decision depends on what happens with IMF discussions, so it is hard to have a definitive call," said Mohamed Abu Basha of EFG Hermes, who declined to provide a forecast.

Simon Williams of HSBC said favourable base effects indicated that average annual inflation, at 33.8% for 2023, had been decelerating, making a rate increase less likely, especially with signs that growth has been slowing.

"We expect the data for January to show the annual inflation rate down by more than 4 (percentage points) as the impact of the Q1, 2023 devaluation starts to fall out of the base," he said in a note.

"We continue to expect the CBE to hike only if and when it allows the FX to adjust," he wrote.

Farouk Soussa of Goldman Sachs said a 300 bps rate hike would sent a positive signal of Egypt's intent and smooth the way for an IMF agreement.

"A significant tightening in monetary and fiscal policy (including spending on state-led projects) is likely to be at the heart of the IMF-backed policy agenda," he wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.