POLL-Egypt inflation seen slowing in November

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian inflation is expected to slow for a second month in November on base effects and moderating food price rises, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Inflation had been working its way upwards over the last two years, climbing to a record high of 38.0% in September from 5.6% in November 2021.

Naeem Brokerage forecast inflation to fall partly due to a favourable base effect from a year ago, but also because of slowing month-on-month increases in food and beverages prices.

Other analysts, however, said they expected inflation to rise.

"While the price of most staples has remained stable thanks to the imposition of price caps, we have observed a sharp increase in retail prices for sugar (+11% mom), rice (+5% mom) and dairy (+4% mom) which we believe are likely to affect the wider basket," Goldman Sachs, said in a note.

HC Securities forecast that November inflation would rise to 37.7% to reflect increases in gasoline and cigarette prices.

The government raised domestic petrol prices by up to 14.3% early in November but kept diesel prices unchanged. The country's main tobacco products maker Eastern Co. raised many of its prices later in the month.

A median of six of the analysts surveyed expected core inflation, which excludes fuel and some volatile food items, to decelerate to 37.2% from 38.1% in October.

The state statistics agency CAPMAS and the central bank are scheduled to release November inflation data on Sunday.

