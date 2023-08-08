POLL-Egypt inflation seen hitting record high in July

Egypt inflation poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=EGCPY%3DECI

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's headline inflation is forecast to climb yet further in July after having hit a record high in June, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as food prices continue to soar.

Capital Economics, which predicted prices would increase by an annual 36.7%, said non-food inflation likely rose as a result of falls in the Egyptian pound.

"But the bigger driver in July is likely to be food, particularly wheat and sugar that have seen prices surge – the latter by 24% m/m," James Swanston of Capital Economics wrote in a note.

In December, the IMF approved a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility loan for Egypt, which will be disbursed over 46 months, though the first review of the programme has been delayed amid uncertainty over Egypt's pledge to move to a flexible exchange rate.

"Relative stability in the parallel rate over the past few weeks is likely to have helped stabilise prices elsewhere in the CPI basket, but price pressures remain pronounced in certain categories as tourism increases," Goldman Sachs wrote.

A median of four of the analysts expected core inflation, which excludes fuel and some volatile food items, to edge up to a record 41.25% in July from 41.0% in June, also a record.

The state statistics agency CAPMAS and the central bank are scheduled to release July inflation data on Thursday.

(Polling by Devayani Sathyan in Bangalore; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Jan Harvey)

