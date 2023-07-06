POLL-Egypt inflation seen hitting all-time high in June

Egypt inflation poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=EGCPY%3DECI

CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's headline inflation rate for June is set to jump to record highs, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as an unfavourable base effect and increased demand over the Eid al-Adha holiday kick in.

"Annual headline inflation will be driven mostly by food prices as the Eid season continues to fuel demand, as well as the unfavourable base year effect," said Mona Bedeir of Al Baraka, which forecast a rate of 33.6% for June.

Egypt has devalued its currency by about half since March 2022 after the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed its economic vulnerabilities.

In December, the IMF approved a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility loan for Egypt, which will be disbursed over 46 months, though the first review of the programme has been delayed amid uncertainty over Egypt's pledge to move to a flexible exchange rate.

"Our view assumes that the Egyptian pound will be devalued against the dollar again this year," said Callee Davis of Oxford Economics Africa, which forecast headline inflation at 34.8% in June.

"Inflation will likely remain elevated (between 34% y/y and 35% y/y) in the months leading up to the anticipated mid-September currency devaluation, jumping to 39% y/y by October," she added.

The previous headline inflation record, of 32.952%, was reached in July 2017, eight months after Egypt devalued its currency by half as part of a previous, $12 billion IMF support package.

A median of five of the analysts expected core inflation, which excludes fuel and some volatile food items, to ease slightly to 40% in June from May's record high of 40.3%.

The central bank has been under pressure to raise interest rates to tame inflation, but left them unchanged at 18.25% when it last met, on June 22. It has raised rates by a total of 1,000 bps since March 2022.

The state statistics agency CAPMAS and the central bank are scheduled to release June inflation data on Monday.

