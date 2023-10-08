POLL-Egypt inflation seen climbing to record 37.6% in September

Corrects month of inflation to September in final paragraph

CAIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian headline inflation is forecast to climb in September to a record high for a fourth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Sunday, as a foreign currency shortage driven by an overvalued Egyptian pound continued to hamper imports.

"Given the FX shortage and its effect on the non-oil sector, we expect inflation pressures to persist," HC Securities said.

Egypt's currency was allowed to fall by about half against the dollar in the year to March 2023, but since then has remained fixed despite an Egyptian commitment to the International Monetary Fund to adopt a flexible exchange rate.

"We think that the earlier falls in the pound are continuing to be felt, but also the impact of higher agricultural commodity prices and the increase in global oil prices will have pushed up inflation in September," said James Swanston of Capital Economics.

The central bank, after raising interest rates in August to contain inflationary pressures, left its overnight interest rates unchanged at its last meeting on Sept. 21. It had raised interest rates by 1,100 bps since March 2022, but the lending rate, at 20.25%, remains well below inflation.

The state statistics agency CAPMAS and the central bank are scheduled to release September inflation data on Tuesday.

