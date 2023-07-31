POLL-Egypt forecast to keep interest rates steady on Thursday

Egypt inflation poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=EGINTR%3DECI

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is forecast to leave its overnight interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, even after inflation hit a record high in June, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The MPC left rates steady at its last two meetings on June 22 and May 18 despite surging inflation.

"We expect the CBE to hold key policy rates at its August 3 meeting, instead hiking rates by 200 bps at its September 21 meeting," said Callee Davis at Oxford Economics.

The September hike could be part of a 10.8% devaluation of Egypt's currency against the dollar to coincide with a long-delayed review of a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility that Egypt signed with the International Monetary Fund in December, Davis said.

She expected inflation to remain high at between 36% and 40% year-on-year until September, perhaps prompting an earlier-than-expected increase in policy rates at this week's meeting.

