POLL-Egypt forecast to hold interest rates steady on Thursday

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank is forecast to leave its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday after inflation eased slightly in April and following a 200 basis-point rate hike in March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a poll of 14 analysts is for the bank to maintain its deposit rate at 18.25% and its lending rate at 19.25% when its regular monetary policy committee (MPC) meets. Three analysts expected a 100 basis-point increase and a fourth a 200 bps increase.

The MPC, seeking to bring soaring inflation under control, raised rates by 200 basis points at its last meeting on March 30, in line with expectations, bringing total increases to 1,000 bps since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Headline inflation rose to 32.7% in March, just short of an all-time high, but slowed to 30.6% in April. Month-on-month, inflation slipped from 2.7% in March to 1.7% in April.

Monica Malik of ADCB predicted that the 200 bps increase in March and the slower inflation would lead the MPC to leave rates unchanged on Thursday.

"Nevertheless, we do not believe that either inflation or interest rates have peaked in Egypt. The timing of the next rate hike will be critical. If implemented with wider reforms, it could provide a boost to investor sentiment," she said.

Heba Monir of HC Securities predicted the MPC would raise rates by 100 bps, partly to attract foreign portfolio investors but also to help further tame inflation.

"We see the recent deceleration in inflation rate to be short-lived and expect inflation to inch up 1% m-o-m in May following the recent increase in diesel prices and changes in the ration cards system," she said.

Since the invasion, which sparked an exodus of foreign portfolio investment, the central bank has allowed the currency to lose half of its value against the dollar, which in turn has put pressure on the government to raise the local subsidised price of crucial imported consumer commodities.

