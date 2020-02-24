POLL-ECB to allot 1.3 bln euros at LTRO; 1.0 bln euros at weekly tender
Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at its three-month operation and 1.0 billion euros at its weekly refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.
That is slightly lower than the amount maturing from the previous long-term refinancing option. The weekly allotment is unchanged from the previous week.
Forecasts in the poll of 18 money market traders and analysts ranged between 1.0 and 2.0 billion euros for the LTRO and 0.9 to 2.5 billion euros for the weekly tender.
|
ALLOTMENT
ONE-WEEK
THREE-MONTH
MEDIAN
1.0
1.3
MEAN
1.2
1.3
MODE
1.0
1.5
HIGHEST
2.5
2.0
LOWEST
0.9
1.0
COUNT
18
17
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
(Reporting by Sujith Pai, polling by Tushar Goenka, editing by Larry King)
