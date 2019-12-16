POLL-ECB to allot 1.0 bln euros at LTRO; 1.5 bln euros at weekly tender

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=ecbomopoll poll data

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 1.0 billion euros ($1.1 billion) at its three-month operation and 1.5 billion euros at its weekly refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders predicted on Monday.

That is slightly higher than the amount maturing from the previous long-term refinancing option. The weekly allotment is also a little higher from the previous week.

Forecasts in the poll of 19 money market traders and analysts ranged between 0.7 and 1.5 billion euros for the LTRO and 1.3 to 1.7 billion euros for the weekly tender.

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK

THREE-MONTH

MEDIAN

1.5

1.0

MEAN

1.5

1.0

MODE

1.5

1.0

HIGHEST

1.7

1.5

LOWEST

1.3

0.7

COUNT

19

18

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

