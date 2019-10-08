POLL-Dealers split over Serbia's central bank rate decision

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=RSCBIR%3DECI poll data

BELGRADE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A slim majority of dealers and traders expect Serbia's central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% this week, with others predicting it will lower borrowing costs for the third time this year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Seven out of 13 analysts and traders polled this week and last said bank's executive board would leave the rate RSCBIR=ECI unchanged at its meeting on Thursday, while six saw a 25 basis point cut to 2.25%.

The central bank held rates at 2.5% last month, saying the dinar currency remained strong, economic growth on track and inflation inside its target band.

It had previously cut the main rate by 25 basis points apiece in July and August, to 2.75% and 2.5% respectively, to help guide inflation to within its target band of 3% give or take 1.5 percentage points.

Serbian inflation fell to 1.3% in August from 1.6% in July. The Statistics Office will announce September inflation data on Oct. 11.

For most of 2019, the bank has bought euros in the domestic interbank market to reduce appreciation pressures on the dinar that include demand for state bonds, remittances from Serbs working in the European Union and investment flows.

It has purchased more than 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion) this year to curb the dinar's gains in additional to cutting the benchmark rate but may need to cut again if the dinar remains under pressure to appreciate.

"If tensions continue to mount, risks of another monetary easing ... would increase," Erste Group said in a report.

Sasa Djogovic, a economist with the Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research (IZIT), said the strong dinar and the bank's euro purchases suggested the central bank might cut on Thursday.

"There's ample space for a further relaxation of monetary policy," Djogovic told Reuters.

Others said the bank may remain cautious and keep the rate on hold due to turmoil in global markets and Serbia's on-track growth outlook of 3.5%.

A Reuters poll suggested the dinar may weaken to around 118 per euro by the first quarter of 2020, down from current rate of around 117.5.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((aleksandar.vasovic@thomsonreuters.com; +381113044930;))

