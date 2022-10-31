POLL-Czech rates to stay on hold as central bank keeps crown interventions

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 7.00% at its Nov. 3 policy meeting and to keep intervening in the forex market to underpin the crown, for several months more at least, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The Czech central bank has sought to keep borrowing costs stable since June after a year of sharp rate hikes totalling 675 basis points to battle inflation, which rose to 18% year-on-year in September, driven mainly by energy price rises.

But like with other rate setters in central Europe, its task is being complicated by continued pressure in currency markets, reflecting eroding trade balances, a weaker global economic backdrop and sharp tightening now being undertaken by major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve or European Central Bank.

Since May, the Czech central bank has maintained interventions to "prevent excessive fluctuations" in the crown, as any weakening would raise inflation pressures through costs of imports.

In the Reuters poll, all 13 analysts forecast the central bank to keep its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00%. Most see no further rate hikes ahead while they said the bank could turn to possible rate cuts next year, possibly as early as May.

Until then, analysts expect interventions to continue. Of the eight analysts who responded to a question on the possible duration of interventions, five said they would stay for another four to six months. Two expected interventions for another one to three months and one saw them lasting more than six months more.

"It is in the central bank's interest not to increase inflation risks as a result of a possible weakening of the crown," said Petr Dufek, chief economist at Banka Creditas.

"The CNB has sufficient foreign exchange reserves to steer the crown in the months ahead."

The Czech bank shifted into neutral mode in August, when a revamped board met under new Governor Ales Michl, who had opposed rate hikes while a board member.

The board voted 5-2 for rate stability at policy meetings in August and September.

Some analysts have said inflation staying high next year could drive the bank to another rate hike, while some central bankers have warned of risks of higher-than-expected wage hikes as the labour market remains tight.

CNB board member Tomas Holub, who is now in the minority supporting rate hikes, told Reuters last week another increase should come to help anchor inflation expectations.

But Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova, one of the new members on the board, told daily Mlada Fronta Dnes the current level of rates was high enough.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

