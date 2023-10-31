POLL-Czech rates set for fall, split over November or December

Repeats from OCT 30, no changes to text

Rate decision due Nov 2 at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT)

Governor to comment on decision at 3:45 p.m.

Analysts split between cut and no change

Nearly all expect rates to be lowered this year

Median forecast sees main rate at 4.00% by end-2024

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) is expected to face a close vote on whether to start cutting interest rates from more than two-decade highs this week or in December, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts in the poll were split on the timing of a rate cut but largely agreed the CNB would join central banks in Hungary and Poland and ease policy before the end of 2023, undoing some of the sharp tightening during 2021-2022 to battle inflation.

Nine of 17 analysts in the poll expect the CNB to keep the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% when it meets on Thursday. Eight forecast a 25 basis point cut.

If the central bank holds rates, seven of the nine analysts who expect that result forecast it will deliver a December cut. Only two expect steady rates until the first quarter of 2024.

Analysts expect the key rate to fall to 4.00% by the end of 2024, unchanged from the median forecast in the last poll.

The CNB has kept rates unchanged since mid-2022, and signalled the start of cuts will be cautious and gradual.

Inflation eased to below 7% in September after peaking at 18% last year when soaring energy and grocery bills hit. With consumers' buying power hammered, the economy fell into recession in 2022 and has been stagnant so far in 2023.

Governor Ales Michl said in mid-October that monetary policy had worked so far and it was time to "slowly and thoughtfully move on". But he added the CNB would remain hawkish to fight against renewed inflation whether it eases this year or not.

"The recent commentary from the CNB board members in our view reflects that the board is split on when the monetary easing cycle should start," Goldman Sachs said in a preview.

"The CNB will want to wait until more economic data is available given its cautious stance in recent months," it added, maintaining a forecast of a December move.

The crown is at around 15-month lows heading into the meeting, with its weakening helping to ease monetary conditions.

Czech rate setter Tomas Holub told Reuters last week the bank faced a dilemma on whether to start lowering interest rates this year or wait for indications of price markups by companies in January and then possibly cut faster.

Markets are pricing in a strong chance of a cut this week and see rates falling by at least 50 basis points by year-end.

"Inflation is likely to fall sharply at the start of next year, which is why we think the CNB can't delay the easing cycle much longer," Capital Economics economist Nicholas Farr said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

