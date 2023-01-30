POLL-Czech rates seen stable before first cuts come in H2 2023

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is likely to leave its key interest rate at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% this week and will stick to steady policy before delivering a first cut in the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday.

The bank raised interest rates by 675 basis points between June 2021 and June 2022 as inflation surged into double digits.

Like others in central Europe, the Czech bank is now maintaining stability despite still-high price growth, mindful of an economy tipping into recession as consumers cut back while facing huge food and energy bills.

Among peers in the region, analysts see chances the Czech bank could be the first to cut rates.

The board has voted 5-2 to keep rate stability at its past four meetings. Members have said rate hikes could still be considered if demand pressures build.

All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll expected the bank to stay steady when it meets on Thursday.

None expect another hike, while the large majority forecast a first rate cut - likely an above-standard size of 50 basis points - to happen in the second half of the year.

Of those giving an outlook, five saw a cut in the third quarter, and three said the fourth quarter. Another predicted the second half, expecting a cut later than sooner.

"The main focus will be on the central bank's new forecast, especially on expected inflation for January and February," ING said in a preview.

"Given the upside risk due to the new year repricing, the tone of the meeting should remain the same: 'higher rates for longer' and 'don't rule out a rate hike at the next meeting'."

Inflation stood at 15.8% in December, but is expected to pick up to around 18% early in 2023 amid energy price rises and companies' pricing activities in the new year.

Comments from central bankers this month have leaned against further hikes even if they could not be ruled out.

Central bank board member Jan Frait said in a newspaper commentary there were doubts about the benefits of a hike. Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova has also said raising rates preemptively was not necessary.

Wage growth, so far well below inflation, is another factor policymakers are watching.

Board member Karina Kubelkova has said firms' wage plans were not matching their expectations of above-target inflation. Keeping rates higher for longer would be better than having to reverse any further hikes, she told daily Hospodarske Noviny on Jan. 23.

