POLL-Czech rate cuts coming in second half, slower pace of easing seen

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is likely to keep its key interest rate at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% next Wednesday, a Reuters poll forecast, with analysts now expecting fewer rate cuts this year than previously thought.

Most analysts saw policy easing starting in the third quarter, with the bank expected to hold steady until then.

The central bank has not moved interest rates since the middle of 2022, following a year-long hiking cycle that totalled 675 basis points.

Similar to its peers in central Europe, the Czech bank has kept to rate stability despite still-high price growth, wary of the domestic economy entering recession as consumers hold back amid rising food and energy bills.

Some central bankers have pushed back against market pricing for rate cuts, saying no loosening can happen until inflation - sitting at a headline rate of 16.7% in February - eases to single digits.

In the poll, analysts pared back forecasts on rate cuts. The median forecast saw the key rate at 6.75% at the end of the third quarter, versus a forecast of 6.50% in the previous poll in February.

The poll saw the main rate at 6.00% at the end of the year, up from 5.75% previously.

"Inflation will be in single digits in the second half of the year and room for a rate cut will slowly open up," said Petr Dufek, analyst at Banka Creditas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's chief economist said last week that bets on central European rate cuts soon were "optimistic".

The central bank expects inflation to continue declining, to single-digits in the second half of the year before nearing its 2% target in 2024.

Central banker Tomas Holub, a lone hawkish voice on the board, told Reuters on March 10 that inflation could get stuck above target early in 2024 without further tightening, although most policymakers are backing stable rates.

The bank has not ended debate on further hikes, though, with concerns over renewed demand pressures coming from the European Union's tightest labour market.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet and Alex Richardson)

