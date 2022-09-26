POLL-Czech central bank to hold rates, keep supporting crown as inflation peaks

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 7.00% for a second straight meeting on Thursday, as the first signs of inflation peaking below expectations begin to appear, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The Czech central bank was among the first in central Europe to launch sharp monetary policy tightening last year and is seeking now to be the first to put an end to rate hikes.

The bank left rates unchanged at its last meeting on Aug. 4, the first break in a cycle of rate hikes totalling 675 basis points since June 2021, while it also said it would continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to prevent the crown from weakening.

All 13 analysts in the Reuters poll forecast the bank to keep its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI unchanged on Thursday.

At the same time, analysts expect the bank to maintain its interventions, which is another way to tame inflation pressures through import prices.

Calls for rate stability got a boost from August inflation data showing the first slowdown in over a year, which the central bank said signalled the possibility of a peak below latest expectations.

The board will be meeting on policy for a second time under new Governor Ales Michl, who took the reins in July after voting against rate hikes over the past year as a board member.

Three new members have also joined the seven-seat board, tipping its balance for now to rate stability.

Analysts in the poll mostly saw Czech rates already at a peak.

But some say risks of a further increase could come from currency pressures or a renewed pickup in wages - which fell by 10% in real terms in the second quarter but grew more than expected by the central bank on a nominal basis.

"We expect the CNB to stay on hold as recent data revealed weakening consumption of the households," CSOB said in the poll.

"Nevertheless, the pressure on the crown may remain a challenge for the CNB as narrowing interest rate differential and global uncertainity could lead to further speculative attacks.

"That is why the risks are skewed towards higher rates in a 6M-12M horizon."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

