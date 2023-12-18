POLL-Czech central bank to end wait, start easing with 25 bps rate cut

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to end its wait and begin cutting interest rates on Thursday as inflation slows, a majority of analysts said in Reuters poll on Monday.

Twelve of 15 analysts forecast that the central bank would cut its key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 6.75%, after the bank had left it at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% for the past 18 months.

Three said the bank would wait until its first policy meeting of 2024, due in February, to reduce rates.

Central banks in Hungary and Poland have already cut interest rates as central Europe moves quicker than global peers to undo some of the tight policy of the past few years to tame surging inflation.

The Czech central bank last cut interest rates in May 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. It later lifted borrowing costs by 675 basis points from June 2021 to June 2022 when the inflation rate soared into double digits.

Czech headline inflation stood at 7.3% in November after hitting a peak of 18% in September 2022 and is forecast to fall back to the central bank's 2% target next year.

"With annualised core momentum running below the CNB's 2% target and sluggish growth, we think the case for starting the easing cycle now is clear," Goldman Sachs said in a preview.

The economy has stagnated this year after a recession at the end of 2022. Inflation continues to sap consumer activity and hit companies' order books.

Central bankers have signalled the economy did not need such restrictive policy but have also said easing will be slow.

The poll's median forecast saw the key rate at 4.00% at the end of 2024.

Wage growth in the European Union's tightest labour market, along with companies' repricing of goods and services in January have remained concerns for policymakers.

Governor Ales Michl told a parliamentary committee on Dec. 6 the bank would remain hawkish whether or not it starts lowering rates this month.

Policymaker Jan Prochazka told Reuters last week that inflation risks that have prevented the start of easing have been gradually disappearing, while Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Bloomberg the December meeting was "50-50".

The bank voted 5-2 in November for rate stability, with the minority wanting a cut. Analysts expect a tight debate again.

"A sharp rise in regulated energy prices from January has triggered a wave of reports of impending price increases for other goods and services," Komercni Banka analysts said.

"We still expect the CNB to keep rates on hold in December and not to lower them until February."

