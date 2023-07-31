POLL-Czech central bank seen taking slower easing path by year-end

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is likely to deliver its first interest cut since 2020 by the end of 2023, a Reuters poll showed, although the start of policy easing will not be as aggressive as previously expected and well short of what markets are betting.

All 15 analysts in the poll, released on Monday, expect the central bank board to keep the main two-week repo rate at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% CZCBIR=ECI when it meets on Thursday.

A lingering debate at the bank over whether another rate hike is needed to secure a drop in inflation has faded since the last meeting in June. But central bankers continue to push back against market pricing seeing at least 100 basis points in cuts by the end of year.

Inflation has slowed below 10% for the first time since the start of 2022. And with inflation on a downward path across central Europe, markets are sizing up which central bank may follow Hungary in easing monetary policy.

In the poll, nine of 12 analysts giving longer-term forecast expected the first Czech interest rate cut since May 2020, when the economy slumped during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the fourth quarter.

"The current inflation trend opens the question of the first rate cut," ING said, forecasting a 25-basis point cut in November.

"However, the inflation profile is very tricky and in addition, the current weakness in the (crown currency) may also be a problem for the board. Thus, we see a risk of delaying this move until the first quarter of next year."

The poll saw the central bank moving slower on policy easing than what both markets anticipate and analysts previously expected in a June poll.

The median forecast saw the repo rate at 6.63% at end-2023 - compared to 6.50% expected in a June poll. That figure showed uncertainty over whether the bank would deliver a standard 25-basis point cut or a 50-basis point reduction in the fourth quarter.

The median forecast for the end of the first quarter in 2024 saw the rate at 6.00% versus 5.75% previously expected.

Central bankers have sent differing signals on how soon rate cuts might begin. Vice-Governor Jan Frait told Reuters last week that debate on loosening might start this year as he expected inflation to drop sharply.

But Governor Ales Michl said in parliament on July 27 that the bank had to "remain hawkish", and board member Jan Prochazka was quoted as telling Bloomberg news agency that he could not imagine the bank reaching consensus on starting cuts this year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.