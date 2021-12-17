POLL-Czech central bank seen raising main rate to 3.50% on Dec. 22

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI poll data

Czech central bank meets on policy on Dec 22

Ten analysts see 75bps hike, one expects 50bps hike

After Dec, six see next hike in Feb/22, one in Q1/22

Main rate currently at 2.75%

Meeting on Dec 22, decision at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT)

Governor Jiri Rusnok comments 3:45 p.m. (1445 GMT)

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is likely to deliver another bigger-than-standard interest rate hike on Dec. 22 to help rein in soaring inflation, and will continue tightening in early 2022, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The central bank delivered a 125-basis-point hike, its biggest in 24 years, in November to anchor rising inflationary expectations spurred by rapid price growth.

Asked about the central bank's upcoming meeting, ten out of 11 analysts in the poll predicted the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI would rise by 75 basis points to 3.50%, while one respondent saw a 50-basis-point hike.

Central European policymakers have been lifting interest rates to contain inflation which has surged to multi-year highs. The Czechs have been one of the most aggressive, delivering rate hikes totalling 200 basis points at the last two policy meetings.

Vice-Governor Marek Mora told Reuters on Monday that he would consider a 50-75 basis-point hike. A week earlier he had said that he thought the bank could shift to more standard rate moves, usually considered around 25 basis points.

Board member Tomas Holub said on Sunday that he would support a 75 basis-point hike next week, while Governor Jiri Rusnok told Bloomberg news agency one more stronger hike might be needed.

Of those analysts who responded to a question about rate moves next year, seven said they expected rate tightening to continue into 2022, when they see inflation peak. One analyst saw no change in rates until the third quarter.

Three of that group forecast the main rate to grow to 3.75% by the end of the first quarter of 2022, two saw it at 4.00% and two expected it at 4.25%.

** For an interactive graphic on Czech inflation at a 13-year high: https://tmsnrt.rs/3e2T9Cw

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

