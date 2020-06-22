POLL-Czech central bank seen holding rates for foreseeable future

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI poll data

All 13 analysts see no change in rates at June 24 meeting

Of 10 analysts who gave outlook, three expect cut by end-2020

Two analysts expect hike in H2 2021, five see hike in 2022

Next rate decision announcement at 1230 GMT, presser at 1345 GMT

PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold until at least the second half of 2021, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

The central bank has slashed its main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI three times already this year, by a total of 200 basis points to 0.25%, to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

That sharp reduction, combined with signs of recovering economic activity after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, means the central bank may be able to avoid cutting rates to zero or below and also reduces the chances of it using non-standard policy tools.

None of the analysts polled expect a change in rates at Wednesday's policy meeting, while the market is only pricing in around a 25% chance of a cut.

The main rate is already lower than the level expected by analysts in a Reuters poll ahead of the bank's May 7 meeting, where it surprised the market with a 75-basis points cut.

Any expectations of further easing any time soon appeared to be quashed last week by three central bankers, including Governor Jiri Rusnok who said cutting rates further could be bad for banks' profitability and thus financial stability.

Only three of the 10 poll respondents who gave an outlook expect the central bank to cut rates further, predicting a two-week repo rate of 0.05% by the end of 2020.

Seven analysts expect the next move to be a hike - two see it in the second half of 2021 and five in 2022.

The central bank predicts the Czech economy will contract by 8% this year, before starting to recover in 2021 when gross domestic product is seen growing 4%.

Vice-Governor Marek Mora said last week that the debate about the possible use of unconventional policy tools was "ongoing" should there be another wave of the virus, and there was no preferred order to deploy the measures.

Nine out of 11 analysts don't expect the central bank to resort to unconventional steps with rates still above zero, therefore not anytime soon. The remaining two said it was possible.

Governor Rusok will hold a press conference at 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT) on Wednesday.

