POLL-Czech central bank likely to put rates in holding pattern until 2022

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI poll data

All 10 analysts see rates stable at Aug. 6 meeting

Of nine analysts who gave outlook, two see hike by end-2021

Two analysts expect hike in H1/2022, four see hike in H2/2022

Next rate decision announcement at 1230 GMT, presser at 1345 GMT

PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is likely to keep interest rates in a holding pattern at just above zero this year and next as it helps the economy recover from a record recession while dealing with stubborn inflation, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The central bank has slashed its main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI three times since March, by a total of 200 basis points, to 0.25%, after the global coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout forced it to reverse a long hiking cycle.

In a Reuters poll among 10 analysts, none expected a change in rates when the bank meets on Thursday. None expected a further cut in this cycle, a shift from the previous poll.

After its last meeting on June 24, the central bank said it had done enough after quickly cutting rates and other measures.

The economy has started showing signs of recovery even after a record 10.7% year-on-year contraction in the second quarter, which was not as deep as expected. On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 8.4% following a 3.4% decline in the first three months of year.

At the same time, inflation is stuck around the upper limit of the bank's target range of 1% to 3%.

Governor Jiri Rusnok has said a further cut could threaten financial stability while other rate setters have also pointed to stable rates ahead.

Vice Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters in an interview on July 22 that the bank did not need to adjust policy after disinflation concerns abated.

In the poll, two analysts see a rate hike coming by the end of 2021 while two saw rates going up in the first quarter of 2022. Four predicted the bank would raise rates in the second half of 2022.

One analyst expected the next move only in 2023.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Mirka Krufova, editing by Larry King)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.