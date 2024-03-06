POLL-Crown likely to recovery, zloty seen holding its strength

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown should recover ground this year after hitting two-year lows in the past month, as an economic recovery will help it gain more than 2% to lead central European currencies, a Reuters poll forecast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Polish zloty, the best-performing currency in the region so far this year, is expected to keep its strength as it tests four-year highs due to the unblocking of European Union funds.

The zloty's performance contrasts with pressure on the crown and Hungarian forint, whose central banks have both stepped up monetary policy easing in recent months while Polish rates have stayed on hold.

The crown fell to its lowest since March 2022 last month after the Czech National Bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points, accelerating an easing cycle started in December.

"The Czech crown is expected to strengthen during this year. A correction of the weakening over the last several weeks is likely," Erste Group Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

"The market may not take into account at the moment that the weak crown will be a key factor for the central bank to reduce the key policy rate at a slower pace than the market currently expects. During the year, the Czech economy should begin to recover, supporting (the crown)."

In the poll, the crown is seen firming 2.5% in the next 12 months from Monday's closing levels, rising to 24.775 to the euro and back near levels it traded at earlier in 2024.

The zloty is expected to add another 0.5% to Monday's closing levels over the next 12 months.

Since the start of this year the Polish currency has outperformed regional peers. It got a boost after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros ($148.92 billion) in EU funds that were blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.

Poland's central bank governor has also flagged steady rates for the time being, which added support for the zloty.

Elsewhere, analysts lowered their expectations for the Hungarian forint, which fell last week after the central bank cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9%, narrowing the rate-differential that had supported the Hungarian currency since an emergency hike in October 2022 introduced an 18% effective rate.

A spat between the central bank and the government has also put pressure on the forint.

"More political noise would mean more volatility and the still rather long market positioning together create more upside risks in EUR/HUF," senior economist at ING Peter Virovacz said.

A Reuters poll on Wednesday saw the forint firming 1.5% to 390 per euro in a year. In the February poll, analysts had expected the currency to firm to 384.22.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Polling by Alan Charlish, Jason Hovet, Pranoy Krishna and Sujith Pai; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.