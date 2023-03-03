POLL-Crown, forint set to fade and Polish zloty to rise

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint's winning runs are losing momentum and set to retreat over the coming months, while the Polish zloty could alone post gains in the coming year, a Reuters poll found.

So far this year, the Czech currency has scaled a more than 14-year high and the Hungarian touched a 10-month peak, as high interest rates and falling energy prices boosted the markets.

But analysts expect the positive momentum to abate.

"Current account deficits in Hungary and Czechia remain uncomfortably high, and we think that global risk appetite is likely to sour in the coming months as the resilience in economic activity in developed markets begins to wane," Capital Economics economist Nicholas Farr said.

While the Hungarian forint is up 7% and the Czech crown is 3% stronger, Poland's zloty has barely gained this year.

The poll expected the roles to reverse in the coming 12 months.

According to the median forecast, the forint EURHUF= should weaken past 380 to the euro in the next month and settle down at 385.0 in 12 months' time, a loss of 3.1% from Wednesday's closing level of 372.95, which was the highest since the end of April 2022.

The crown EURCZK= was also forecast to ease 2.7% over the next 12 months, to 24.00 to the euro.

It closed Wednesday at its strongest since July 2008, at 23.35 per euro, near an all-time high beyond the 23 level, helped by easing gas prices.

"There are fundamental reasons for the crown's reversal. The economy is growing very slowly. The trade balance is not in a large surplus to call for appreciation," Jaromir Gec, an economist at Komercni Banka, said.

"We see the crown as still over-valued... And the interest rate differential is a key factor (for weakening), as the European Central Bank is still in a hiking cycle and the Czech National Bank signals its hiking cycle is over."

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was also set to ease in the next year, forecast to fall 2.2% to 5.03 per euro.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= alone was forecast to rise over the next 12 months, rising 1.6% to 4.60 to the euro.

The currency has lagged as Poland's efforts to access billions of euros of EU recovery money suffered a setback when President Andrzej Duda referred a judicial reform bill to a constitutional tribunal for review, unnerving investors.

"In our view, everything negative on the table has been priced in (for the zloty) and thus it has room to get back on track supported by global momentum," ING said on Thursday.

