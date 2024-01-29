POLL-Copper to dither before recovering later in 2024

By Eric Onstad and Harshit Verma

LONDON/BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Worries about economic growth will weigh on copper prices in coming months, but shortfalls in supply due to mine disruptions and demand for the green transition will bolster the market later in the year, a Reuters poll showed. COMMODITYPOLL01

Benchmark prices for the metal used in power and construction slid early in 2024 on unease about China's troubled property sector and as investors pared back expectations of early cuts to elevated interest rates.

"Concerns about high interest rates and the impact on construction will weigh on prices in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"Prices will rise more significantly in the second half of the year as markets take on board looming supply shortages."

The cash copper CMCU0 contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $8,714 per metric ton in 2024, a median forecast of 30 analysts showed.

The full-year forecast is 3.2% higher than the closing price on Friday of $8,448, but in the first quarter, the price is due to dip to an average of $8,380 a ton, the poll showed.

Analysts revised their previous forecasts of surpluses after a major copper mine in Panama was forced to close and major miners Anglo American AAL.L and Vale VALE3.SA cut production guidance.

Analysts now are forecasting a copper deficit of 24,000 tons this year compared to a surplus of 302,500 tons in the previous poll in October. A shortfall of 115,000 tons is expected in 2025.

NICKEL FORECASTS AXED

Nickel was the worst performing metal last year, tumbling by 45%, and analysts have slashed their price forecasts for 2024 as Indonesia continues to increase production.

The main use for nickel is in stainless steel, but the metal's biggest growth area is for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

"Nickel supplies are rising too fast to be offset by rising demand for nickel-bearing batteries. It may take a few years for the surge in supplies to be absorbed and overtaken by EV demand," said Carlos Sanchez at CPM.

Analysts expect the LME cash nickel CMNI0 price to average $16,535 a ton this year, down 14% from the previous poll.

They expect the global nickel market to show a surplus of 241,000 tons this year and 204,000 tons in 2025.

ALUMINIUM SWAYED BY CHINA

The aluminium market will face growing oversupply this year as top producer China raises production, but some of that is being absorbed domestically from buoyant solar and auto sectors.

"The metal will continue to benefit from the ongoing decarbonisation efforts, particularly in China," said Saida Litosh at LSEG.

"That said, the price upside will be limited by the ongoing weakness in construction and manufacturing sectors in the Western economies."

LME cash aluminium CMAL0 is expected to average $2,297 a ton in 2024, up 2.6% from the current price.

Analysts forecast a market surplus of 374,500 tons this year for the metal used in packaging, transport and construction, up from a surplus 250,000 tons in the previous poll.

The market balance, however, is expected to shift to being largely balanced in 2025 with a surplus of 500 tons.

Copper to ease before rebounding later in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/3vUPiDG

