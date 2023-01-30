POLL-Copper forecasts marked up after China reopening amid uncertainty

By Eric Onstad and Arundhati Sarkar

LONDON/BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Analysts have sharply upgraded copper forecasts for 2023 after top metals consumer China lifted strict COVID-19 controls, but they remain cautious about whether a New Year rally is fully justified, a Reuters poll showed. COMMODITYPOLL01

Copper prices soared to the highest levels in over seven months in January as speculators piled into the market, upbeat about the prospects for the reopening of the world's second biggest economy.

Most investors expect a rebound in demand for the metal widely used in power and construction, but they differ on how soon this will occur.

"We have increased our 2023 copper price forecast amid China’s reopening optimism, but we maintain a cautious view for the first quarter as COVID cases across China continue to rise," said Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING Bank in London.

The cash copper CMCU0 contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $8,625 a tonne in 2023, a median forecast of 31 analysts showed.

That was 14% higher than last October's poll consensus, but still 7% weaker than Friday's closing price.

Disruptions may slow expected growth in mine output, leading analysts to trim a forecast surplus for this year to 165,000 tonnes from 252,000 tonnes of oversupply in the previous poll.

ALUMINIUM SMELTERS

Closures of energy-intensive aluminium smelters due to high power prices in Europe and worries about sanctions on Russian supply helped fuel record highs in March last year.

Prices subsequently pulled back on worries that recession would hit demand in the auto, packaging and construction sectors, but optimism about China's reopening lifted prices to seven-month highs earlier this month.

"We believe we've left the worst behind in terms of Europe's energy crisis, and prices should revert to pre-crisis levels sooner rather than later," said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.

The LME cash aluminium CMAL0 price is seen averaging $2,488 a tonne in 2023, 4% weaker than the current price.

Analysts have slashed their estimates for an aluminium market surplus this year to 80,535 tonnes from 297,000 tonnes forecast in October.

NICKEL SURPLUS

Nickel prices spiked in March last year to record highs on short covering and panicked buying due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spurring the LME to suspend trading and cancel deals.

It was by far the best performing LME metal last year with gains of 46%, but so far this year it is one of the worst performing, with a loss of 2%.

Rising output of nickel pig iron - a lower-nickel-content substitute for refined nickel - in Indonesia is expected to keep a lid on prices, analysts said.

"We continue to forecast a surplus market through 2024 due to rising Indonesian supply and moderating stainless demand," said Srivathsan Manoharan at RBC Capital Markets.

The main use for nickel is in stainless steel, but the metal's biggest growth area is for electric vehicle batteries.

Analysts expect LME cash nickel CMNI0 prices to average $24,000 a tonne this year, down 16% from current levels.

They also expect the global nickel market to see a surplus of 132,000 tonnes this year and an oversupply of 83,500 tonnes in 2024.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Jan Harvey)

