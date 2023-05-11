POLL-Colombia's Q1 economic growth forecast at 2.8% yr/yr

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy could have expanded 2.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, representing a deceleration against previous quarters but showing stronger than expected resilience, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.

The median forecast was taken from estimates provided by 13 analysts, whose forecasts for first-quarter economic growth fluctuated between 2% and 3.8% versus the first quarter of 2022.

The technical team of Colombia's central bank has forecast first-quarter growth of 3%.

If the median forecast is met, first-quarter economic growth will have been slower than the 7.8% expansion seen in the first three months of 2022, as well as the 2.9% growth exhibited by the Andean country's economy in the fourth quarter of last year.

"We expect the economy to have continued to show signs of slowing down in the first quarter, amid high levels of inflation and interest rates affecting household consumption performance," said David Cubides, director of economic research at Alianza brokerage.

Colombia's central bank has hiked its benchmark interest rate by a total of 1,150 basis points to its current level of 13.25%.

The upward monetary cycle is a bid by the bank to contain inflationary pressures, where 12-month inflation through April came in at 12.82%, showing signs of slowing, though still more than four times the central bank's 3% target.

Even as economic growth slows, Latin America's fourth-largest economy has shown greater than expected resilience, partly due to its robust labor market, bank Itau said in an analyst note.

Colombia's economy grew 5.85% in January and 2.98% in February versus the same months in 2022.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish the first-quarter economic growth figure on Monday, May 15.

The poll also forecast Colombia's economy will expand by 1% this year, before accelerating in 2024 and 2025 with annual growth of 2.3% and 3% respectively.

