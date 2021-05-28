POLL-Colombia's May inflation could have shot up following protests -analysts

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Inflation in Colombia in May is expected to have shot up due to the impact of protests across the country, where roadblocks have prompted shortages of food and supplies, as well as falls in production, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

Consumer prices in May could have grown 0.66%, according to the median from 13 analysts, up from the 0.59% growth seen in April and far above the 0.32% fall seen in May last year.

If market expectations are met, annual inflation would reach 2.94%, compared to annual inflation to April of 1.95%.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish inflation figures on June 5.

Colombia has seen a month of demonstrations led by student groups and major unions to protest the economic and social policies of President Ivan Duque, which have included hundreds of roadblocks that have held up transportation of supplies.

Food prices alone could have shot up 5.5%, more than double the previous month, due to large price increases in meat, fruit, and vegetables, according to JPMorgan.

"Supply disruptions—such as delays in loading and transporting goods from ports and around the country—could also pressure goods (tradables) prices by exacerbating already low inventories," the bank said in a research note.

As such, inflation expectations for 2021 rose to 3.30%, up from 2.82% in last month's poll, which would surpass the central bank's long-term inflation target of 3%.

This is the first time in more than a year that inflation estimates have topped the central bank's target, which could prompt the monetary policy authority to bring forward increases to its benchmark interest rate

"In such circumstances of a significant uptick in inflation, the central bank could be forced to raise interest rates," Andres Abadia, Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America said.

The central bank has held its benchmark interest stable at a historic low of 1.75% during the last seven months to boost economic recovery.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.