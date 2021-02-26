POLL-Colombia's inflation to fall in February, remain stable over 2021

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Inflation in Colombia will be lower again in February amid weak domestic demand, bolstering expectations the central bank board will keep interest rates unchanged for an extended period, analysts told Reuters in a survey on Friday.

The 17 analysts polled said the Andean country will see median consumer price growth of 0.51% in February, below the 0.67% recorded the same month a year earlier, just before the coronavirus arrived in Colombia.

Predictions ranged between 0.42% and 0.63%.

Colombia's education and housing sectors will show upward price pressures, while most others will continue with moderate changes, the analysts said.

If the expectations of those polled are met, 12-month price growth will be 1.44%, below the 1.6% registered through January.

"Inflation will continue falling from now until the first quarter ends, and afterward we'll see a recovery explained principally by low comparative figures from last year because of the pandemic, in things like energy (prices) and the correction of some tax discounts the government decreed last year," said Andres Pardo, head of Latin American strategy for XP Investments.

Analysts' median forecast for full-year inflation was 2.69%, stable compared to 2.7% in last month's survey and below the central bank's long-term target of 3%.

Those surveyed said consumer price increases would not reach the bank's target until 2022.

"With this perspective, what we are expecting is for the central bank to stay with stable interest rates all year, although during the next three or four months there will still be some board members who want to reduce the rate, as we've seen in the last two meetings," Pardo said.

The central bank board has held its key lending rate at a record low of 1.75% since October of last year, after cutting it by 250 basis points earlier in 2020 as the pandemic gained strength and the economy suffered.

Colombia's economy contracted 6.8% last year, while inflation was a historic low of 1.61%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Paul Simao)

