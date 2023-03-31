POLL-Colombia's inflation may have peaked in March

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation may have peaked in March as price growth for food and other sectors moderates and the economy begins to slow, which would give the central bank breathing space to lower interest rates, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

According to the median forecast from 22 analysts, consumer prices in the South American country are expected to have risen 1% in March on a monthly basis, matching the year-ago reading and far below the 1.66% seen in February.

Forecasts ranged between 0.40% and 1.20%.

"Sectors with very low variations could include communication, entertainment and clothing, while the food sector could moderate slightly compared to the previous reading but still with a significant contribution, with upward pressure on air travel due to challenges in the industry," said Carolina Monzon, an economist at bank Itau.

If the median forecast is correct, 12-month inflation through the end of March would stand at 13.28%, holding at the same level recorded through February, which was the highest since March 1999 and more than four times the central bank's 3% target.

Inflation forecasts for 2023 fell to 8.78% from 9.10% in February's survey, with analysts now forecasting inflation of 4.83% in 2024, down from 5% previously.

These new forecasts would support expectations from the majority of analysts that the central bank has now reached the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle after it raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13% on Thursday.

Analysts do not expect inflation to reach the central bank's 3% target before 2025.

The central bank's technical team has forecast inflation of 8.7% for 2023 and 3.5% for 2024.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish March's inflation data on April 5.

