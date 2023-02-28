POLL-Colombia's inflation forecast to accelerate once more in February

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation could have accelerated once more, mostly due to adjustments in things like education, rent and transport, a Reuters poll revealed on Tuesday.

According to the median taken from 18 analysts' forecasts, consumer prices could have risen 1.70% in February, higher than the 1.63% recorded in the same month in 2022, but lower than the 1.78% seen in January.

Price rises in education, rent, and transport, as well as phone and internet services will be the sectors driving the increase in inflation, bank Bancolombia said.

"In February, it is expected that the pressures of indexed goods and services will be seen in a more pronounced way. Education, for example, could register one of the largest increases, with the start of the school year and the increase in tuition prices and school supplies," said bank BBVA.

The estimates ranged from 1% to 2.10%.

If the median forecast is accurate, Colombia's 12-month inflation through February will hit 13.35%, greater than the 13.25% at the end of January, reaching its highest level since March 1999, when it hit 13.51%.

The long-term inflation target for Colombia's central bank is 3%.

February's inflation could push the central bank's board to hike its benchmark interest rate - currently at 12.75% - at its meeting next month, analysts said.

"For now we continue to expect an increase of 50 basis points at the March meeting," said Camilo Perez, chief economist at bank Banco de Bogota, adding the hike would likely be the last interest rate rise.

The central bank's technical team expects Colombia's economic growth will slow sharply to 0.2% in 2023, from the 7.5% expansion reached last year.

Meanwhile, analysts' inflation expectations for 2023 rose to 9.10%, up from the 8.75% in last month's survey. Inflation in 2024 was still forecast to hit 5%, before declining to the central bank's target in 2025.

The central bank's technical team expects inflation of 8.7% and 3.5% for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin and Alistair Bell)

