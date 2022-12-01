POLL-Colombia's inflation could have peaked in November

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation could have peaked in November, although consumer price pressures may persist in 2023 before falling closer to the central bank's long-term target, a Reuters poll revealed on Thursday.

The median estimate from 11 analysts expects Colombia's consumer price growth hitting 0.64% in November, higher than the 0.50% seen a year ago, but below the 0.72% reported in October.

Estimates ranged from 0.49% to 0.77%.

If the median estimate proves correct, 12-month inflation will have reached 12.39% at the end of November, above the 12.22% recorded last month and more than four times greater than the central bank's 3% target.

"This time, upward pressure would mainly come from food, housing, and transport," said David Cubides, chief economist at the Alianza brokerage.

Consumer price behavior could lead the central bank to declare new interest rate rises at the board's meeting in December, analysts said.

The bank's benchmark rate sits at 11% and any hike would depend on the rate of inflation.

"In December's meeting, the fight will be over raising (the rate) by 50 and 100 basis points," said Munir Jalil, bank BTG's chief economist for the Andes.

The monetary policy authority has increased the benchmark rate by 925 basis points since launching into an upward cycle in September last year.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish the inflation data for November on Dec. 5.

Forecasts expect inflation to finish the year at 12.34%, which suggests a moderate increase in December.

As for the next year, analysts now see inflation closing 2023 at 7.57%, above the 7.06% reported in last month's inflation poll.

Inflation could slow further in 2024 to 4.11%, analysts predicted.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.