POLL-Colombia's GDP will have grown 1.5% in first quarter

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy will have expanded 1.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, affected by the coronavirus shutdown at the end of the period and likely the country's last positive growth figure before it enters a recession, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The 22 analysts surveyed gave a wide range of gross domestic product predictions - from 3.2% growth to a contraction of 4.8% - for the first three months of the year, amid global economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are confronting a big dilemma - how can we produce numbers if we don't have recent historical references, certainty regarding the effectiveness of fiscal and monetary policy?" said BNP Paribas' chief economist for Mexico and Colombia, Joel Virgen, who expects growth of 2% in the quarter.

Colombia has been in a nationwide coronavirus quarantine since March 25, while Bogota, the capital - which represents about a quarter of the Andean country's GDP - began its lockdown several days before. The national quarantine is set to end May 25.

The national statistics agency will release GDP figures on Friday.

"The contraction in growth is consistent with 12 days of economic inactivity (in the first quarter) and a reduction in sectoral productive capacity which varies by sector between 10% and 80%," said Felipe Campos, head of economic studies at brokerage Alianza.

Campos said the hardest-hit sectors will be entertainment, construction, real estate, oil, mining, commerce and industry.

According to the median of analyst expectations, Colombia's economy will contract 2.05% this year, an optimistic prediction in comparison to the Finance Ministry's estimate for contraction of 5.5% but in line with the 2.4% contraction predicted by the International Monetary Fund.

Colombia's 3.3% growth last year - one of the region's best - will help cushion the blow, said BNP Paribas' Virgen.

"This crash will be taken by Colombia not from a low point but from a relative medium point in terms of growth capacity," he said. "That could make the difference."

Analysts' growth expectations for the year stretched from a contraction of 6.7% to a best-case scenario of 0% growth.

