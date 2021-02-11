POLL-Colombia's economy estimated to have shrunk 7% last year on COVID

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy is estimated to have shrunk 7% in 2020, as isolation measures to combat the coronavirus shuttered businesses, hit consumption and sent unemployment soaring, analysts said in a Reuters survey on Thursday.

Contraction of gross domestic product (GPD) will have lessened slightly in the final quarter of last year after most measures were lifted, those polled said, and 2021 will see growth as things normalize.

Analysts' predictions about 2020 contraction fall squarely between those of the government, which projects 6.8% contraction, and the central bank, which estimates a shrinkage of 7.2%.

The 14 analysts' median forecast was that the Andean country's economy shrank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2019. That would be an improvement on third quarter contraction of 9% year-on-year.

If the estimate for the fourth quarter is met, the economy will have expanded 6.9% between October and December compared with the third quarter.

"Even so, this recovery was not sufficient for GDP levels at the end of 2020 to situate themselves above those registered in 2019; the fall during the first half was more profound than the speed of recovery," said Mauricio Hernandez, Colombia senior economist for BBVA.

"The economy will need another seven quarters (until the end of 2022) to reach pre-pandemic levels of production," he added.

Annual growth will reach 4.8% this year and 3.65% in 2022, analysts said, as a record-low benchmark interest rate of 1.75% takes effect, unemployment falls, COVID-19 vaccines are administered and the economy normalizes.

"We think the loss of dynamism at the start of the year will be counteracted by the positive impact of fiscal and monetary stimulus, advances in vaccination and higher oil prices," Itau analyst David Cubides said.

The central bank this month lowered its economic growth prediction to a most likely figure of 4.5%, after major cities adopted temporary restrictions when cases spiked following the Christmas holidays.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

