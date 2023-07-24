POLL-Colombia's central bank seen holding interest rate stable in July

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is likely to hold its benchmark interest rate stable at 13.25% for the second month in a row when it meets at the end of July, partly due to slowing inflation, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

All of the 26 analysts consulted forecast the bank would hold its current rate after inflation slowed more than expected, decelerating to 12.13% for the 12 months through June 30, the lowest since last September.

"Inflation expectations continued to drop as a result. This should allow the central bank to hold rates for now and cut later this year", said Citi analyst Esteban Tamayo.

Inflation remains much higher than the central bank's 3% goal, analysts noted, suggesting there could be a few more months to go before monetary policy makers decide to start cutting the benchmark rate.

Eight of the analysts forecast the bank will make its first cut in September, while 11 expect the board to begin a downward cycle in October.

The rest expect cuts to start between December and January 2024 to stop the economy slowing even more in 2023.

The central bank forecasts economic growth of 1% in Colombia this year, far below the 7.3% growth seen in 2022.

"Inflation is slowing down, however, it is far from the central bank's target range, so it is necessary to leave the rate at these contractive levels so that there is no (inflationary) rebound effect in the short term," said brokerage Casa de Bolsa.

According to the survey's median, the central bank is expected to cut the benchmark rate to 11.75% by the end of this year, before reducing it to 7.25% at the end of 2024.

