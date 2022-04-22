POLL-Colombia's central bank forecast to raise rate to 6% in April

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank could raise the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points during its board meeting this month, as it seeks to cut monetary stimulus amid runaway inflation and dynamic growth, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

The consensus forecast of the 15 analysts surveyed was that the monetary policy authority will hike the interest rate to 6% on April 29, its highest level since May 2017.

If the forecast is accurate, the bank will have raised the rate by 425 basis points since the start of an upward monetary policy cycle that began last September.

According to analysts, the reasons for hiking interest rates once again mainly include uncertainty due to high inflation as well as high local demand and the international outlook, which is beset by difficulties amid supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

"The message from the central bank must be strong, to show a decision of wanting to slow inflation, given the strong impact it has had on Colombians' pockets," said brokerage Acciones y Valores' chief economist Wilson Tovar.

Consumer price growth in Colombia hit 8.53% in the 12 months ended in March, almost triple the 3% target laid out by the central bank; experts expect increases to continue for at least the first half of the year.

Central bank board member Roberto Steiner on Thursday suggested inflation is not expected to return to the target level even in 2023, which will push the bank to take additional measures.

"I think there is a consensus on the board that there will continue to be monetary stimulus," Steiner said.

According to the median of analysts' estimates, the central bank will continue to raise the interest rate to up to 8% in the coming months.

