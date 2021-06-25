POLL-Colombia's central bank expected to keep rate stable at June meeting

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate stable at its meeting this month, taking advantage of inflation reaching its targeted level, although a new upward cycle in the cost of money is approaching as economic conditions improve, a Reuters poll revealed on Thursday.

All 13 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank will leave its benchmark rate at the historic low of 1.75% for the ninth month.

Interest rate stability comes at a time when annual inflation has reached 3.30%, slightly above the bank's long-term target of 3%, as the economy appears to take a better trajectory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some analysts believe that the central bank is likely to take its time raising rates, even though current conditions suggest an upward cycle could start now.

While a rate increase at Monday's meeting was not expected, some said the bank could signal future rate hikes.

"As inflation is still in the tolerance range, although it is beginning to rise, the central bank is in no rush to surprise the market," said Felipe Klein, economist for Colombia and Chile at BNP Paribas.

"But from a theoretical point of view, when we project our models, they are already indicating that the interest rate should be above the current level," he added.

Last week the government increased its growth target for gross domestic product (GDP) for this year to 6%, from a previous target of 5%.

According to the survey, the first interest rate increase could take place in September, when it could rise by 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.