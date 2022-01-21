POLL-Colombia's central bank could step on the gas in January rate hike

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is expected to put the pedal to the metal and hike its benchmark interest rate by the greatest monthly increase in decades at its meeting next week as it tries to counter inflationary pressures, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

Eight out of 12 analysts said they expect the bank to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points, taking it to 3.75%, while two said they expect an increase of 100 basis points, which would set the rate at 4%.

The two remaining analysts forecast a 50-basis point-hike, which would put the rate at 3.50%.

If the majority of analysts are correct, the rise will top last month's 50-basis-point increase and would be the highest rate hike since May 1998.

During December's interest rate meeting, three of the bank's four directors voted for a 75-basis point-rise.

Expectations are running high after the Andean country saw inflation hit 5.62% in 2021, the highest level in five years and far above the bank's 3% target.

"Due to the surprises of rising inflation and recent changes to expectations, we expect a more pronounced monetary normalization cycle," Itau bank analyst David Cubides said.

Inflation could finish above 4% this year, as meeting the targeted 3% could take longer than expected, central bank board member Roberto Steiner suggested on Thursday.

Colombia's monetary policy is in line with that of major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which are trying to contain rising prices amid global supply chain issues.

In Colombia, the challenge of reining inflation in must also contend with a 10.07% increase in the minimum wage, which the median of analysts said would push the bank to raise interest rates to 5.75% by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.