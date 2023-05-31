POLL-Colombia's 12-month inflation through May forecast at 12.60%

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation in May might have receded due to a slowdown in food price growth, prompting analysts to cut their inflation expectations for the year, a Reuters poll revealed on Wednesday.

According to the median estimate from 17 analysts, consumer prices are expected to have grown by 0.64% in May, below the 0.78% reported in April and the 0.84% recorded in the year-earlier period.

A deceleration of inflation would support expectations that Colombia's central bank will halt further hikes to its benchmark interest rate.

"We expect a new slowdown in monthly inflation given the persistent downward trend in the foodstuffs matrix and the moderating of indexation impact on basic purchases," Bancolombia, a bank, said in a research note.

Food prices are declining as lower fertilizer prices and less rain allows for greater supply of perishable goods, like food, the note added.

Colombia's big supermarkets have in recent weeks announced significant price cuts on many of their products.

However, upward pressures could continue to hit the cost of rents, food in restaurants, fuel and public services, analysts said.

If the median forecast is correct, accumulated inflation for the 12 months through May would stand at 12.60%, below the 12.82% through April but still more than four times higher than the central bank's 3% target.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish the May inflation data on June 7.

Analysts now forecast Colombia's inflation will end 2023 at 9%, down from a previous forecast of 9.8%. Expectations for 2024 fell to 4.8%, down from 5% previously.

Central bank board chief Leonardo Villar on Tuesday said that downward trending inflation in May would be an important signal to end the monetary policy tightening cycle.

The central bank has hiked its benchmark interest rate by a total of 1,150 basis points since launching the tightening cycle in September 2021 in a bid to control rampant inflation, taking the rate to its current level of 13.25%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Paul Simao)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

