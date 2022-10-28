POLL-Colombia's 12-month inflation seen to rise again in October

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's 12-month inflation could top 12% in October, more than four-times greater than the central bank's target, while a forecast fall in consumer price rises in 2023 will come more slowly than previously expected, a Reuters poll of analysts revealed on Friday.

The median taken from 15 analysts forecasts monthly inflation of 0.70% in October, much greater than the 0.01% registered in the same month last year, though lower than the 0.93% reported in September.

Forecasts ranged from 0.50% to 0.85%.

If the median is correct, annual inflation will hit 12.2%, up from the 11.44% reported at the end of September and once again further from the central bank's 3% target.

"Inflation continues to rise strongly," said Andres Abadia, Chief Latam Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics in London, adding the growth is pushing expectations for further increases.

"Furthermore, the peso has depreciated sharply and now is not the time to sit on our laurels and adopt a dovish tone," he added, referring to the necessity of raising the central bank's benchmark interest rate.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish October's inflation data on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Rampant inflation has led Colombia's bank to raise the benchmark interest rate by 825 basis points since beginning an upward monetary cycle in September 2021.

The majority of analysts expect the monetary policy authority to hike the rate by 100 basis points to 11% on Friday.

Inflation rises are expected to moderate to 11.86% by the end of the year, but greater than from a previous forecast of 11.42% in September's poll.

Similarly, forecasts for inflation in 2023 now see the metric hitting 7.06%, up from September's forecast of 6.33%.

Market expectations differ than those of the central bank's technical team, which in August forecast inflation in 2022 and 2023 at 9.7% and 5.7% respectively.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

