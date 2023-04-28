POLL-Colombia's 12-month inflation forecast at 12.97% through April

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have accelerated 0.90% April, which would suggest the consumer prices have began to slow after hitting their peak last month, according to the median taken from a Reuters poll on Friday.

The poll also forecast inflation would not slow as much as previously expected during the rest of this year and 2024. Consumer price growth is now forecast to close the year at 9.80%, above the 8.78% in last month's poll.

Consumer price growth in April could come in lower than the 1.05% registered in March, with estimates taken from 19 analysts ranging from between 0.70% and 1.16%.

"Inflation has probably peaked and inflation expectations are stabilizing given recent exchange rate appreciation and more dovish fiscal and political signals," said Felipe Klein, an economist at bank BNP Paribas on Colombia and Chile.

If the survey's median is correct, Colombia's 12-month inflation through April would stand at 12.97%, below the 13.28% through the end of March, but still more than four times higher than the central bank's 3% target.

Belief that Colombia's inflation has peaked is a main reason as to why the market majority forecasts the central bank will halt the upward cycle of its benchmark interest rate.

The rate currently sits at 13% after a year and a half of hikes.

Inflation for 2024 was forecast at 5%, up from 4.83% previously.

The deteriorating forecasts are due to persistent pressures caused by the knock on affect of a high increase in the minimum wage on prices including rent, as well as the eventual impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, expected in the third quarter, which could lead to droughts.

The central bank's technical team expects inflation to close 2023 at 8.7%, before declining to 3.5% by the end of 2024.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish April's inflation data on May 5.

