POLL-Colombia rate holds likely to continue through 2020

BOGOTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is likely to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% throughout next year, analysts said in a Reuters survey on Friday, as growth hovers around current levels and inflation converges toward the target rate.

All 13 analysts polled said the seven-member board would leave the rate unchanged for the 20th consecutive month at its final meeting of the year next week.

The rate, in force since April 2018, is the lowest since mid-2014.

Eight of the analysts said the rate would remain at its current level all the way through 2020, ahead of possible rises to 4.75% in 2021.

"Gross domestic product will be close to its potential in 2019 and 2020, so there won't be challenges in monetary policy," said Wilson Tovar, head economist at Acciones y Valores brokerage.

Minutes from the board's October meeting, the last time it voted on the interest rate, showed some policymakers believe inflation may take longer to fall toward the bank's 3% target than had originally been predicted.

Those surveyed predict that Latin America's fourth-largest economy will grow 3.2% both this year and next, below government estimates of 3.6% and 4% respectively.

The Andean country's growth is likely to be above global averages, the International Monetary Fund has said.

Analysts' inflation expectations for this year were down slightly to 3.84%, from 3.9% in November's survey, but remain well above the bank's target.

Consumer prices will rise 0.28% in December, those polled said, while their expectations for inflation in 2020 held steady at 3.44%.

Consumer price growth will be closer to the target by the end of 2021, ending the year at 3.19%, analysts said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

