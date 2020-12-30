POLL-Colombia inflation will reach lowest ever level this year

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation in 2020 will hit the lowest level since records began due to the impact of the coronavirus on domestic consumption, a Reuters poll revealed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting moderate price increases in 2021.

Fourteen analysts predicted median consumer price increases of 1.45% this year, far below the central bank's targeted 3% and the 3.8% reported in 2019.

If analysts' forecasts are correct, inflation this year will be lower than the 2.03% recorded in 1955, when Colombia began recording the metric.

Changes in the price of goods and services was largely caused by a mandatory quarantine which ran from late March to the end of August as part of measures to control the spread of coronavirus, which led to companies shuttering, increasing unemployment and an economic recession.

Colombia's gross domestic product (GDP) between January and September crashed by 8.1%.

Falling inflation was initially determined by factors such as subsidies for public services and rent freezes, said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota.

"However, there was a second phase concerning demand, and there is evidence of weakness in economic activity," he added.

The government expects the economy to shrink 6.8% this year, before growing by 5% in 2021.

According to the poll, consumer prices are expected to rise by 0.2% in December.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish the official inflation figure for 2020 on Jan. 5.

Inflation forecasts for 2021 remained stable at 2.8%, which the majority of analysts said would allow the central bank to maintain interest rates at their record low of 1.75% until the end of next year.

"Some areas associated with price changes, especially the 3.5% minimum wage increase for 2021, and the exchange rate, could moderately push inflation up next year," said Fabio Nieto, chief economist at Banco Agrario.

Analysts predicted a median inflation increase of 3% in 2022.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver GriffinD Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

