POLL-Colombia inflation will have further eased in January

BOGOTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Colombia will have seen inflation of 0.91% in January, accentuating a downward trajectory of consumer prices, which may motivate the central bank board to continue lowering interest rates in the coming months, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Projections by 20 analysts for inflation in January varied between 0.76% and 1.35%.

If the median expectation in the poll is met, annual inflation would be 8.32% in January, down from 9.28% in December but still more than twice the central bank's long-term target of 3%.

"The process of deflation has continued moving ahead," Bancolombia said in a note.

"However, important upward inflation risks remain in the outlook," the bank added, referring to the potential impact of the El Nino climate phenomenon on food and energy prices.

The national statistics agency will publish inflation figures on Feb. 9.

Expectations for full-year 2024 were down to 5.38% in the survey, from 5.50% the previous month, while predictions for full-year 2025 were stable at 3.8%.

Inflation will be 3.38% at the close of 2026, the poll said.

A fall in inflation was the top argument for the bank's seven-member board to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in both December and January, taking them to 12.75% in a bid to stoke growth.

The economy is predicted to have expanded 1% in 2023.

Analysts believe the board will cut the rate again in its next vote at the end of March.

