POLL-Colombia inflation will have accelerated in February, but annual estimates steady

BOGOTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices will have risen in February because of bad weather pressures on food prices and the pass-through effect on imported goods, analysts said in a Reuters survey on Friday.

Despite the expected uptick for this month, those polled held their medium and long-term inflation expectations mostly steady.

According to the median estimate by 16 analysts, inflation will have risen 0.66% in February, compared with an increase of 0.57% in the same month last year.

Predictions for 12-month price growth were at 3.71%, compared with 3.62% inflation in January. The national statistics agency will release February inflation figures on March 5.

"Despite the fact that January's inflation fall was larger than expected, we believe increased risks persist because of recent frosts, an increasing tendency to hold the interest rate and higher pass-through," said Maria Paula Contreras, an economic investigation specialist at Corficolombiana.

Cold snaps in central Colombia have destroyed grazing areas for animals and farmers' crops, leading to an increase in food prices.

The Colombian peso depreciated 2.8% in February alone.

Inflation expectations for full-year 2020 fell marginally to 3.32%, from 3.36% in January's poll, while estimates for 2021 inflation increased to 3.21% from 3.19%.

The predictions are close to the central bank's long-term target rate of 3%. The bank has held the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% since April 2018 in a bid to stimulate economic growth.

"The normalization of food prices after the supply issues of last year, the anchoring of inflation expectations and the gradual closing of the production gap will keep inflation pressures under control during the coming months," said David Cubides, analyst at Itau.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Dan Grebler)

